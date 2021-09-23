Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) to Hold

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Carrefour stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 85,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,970. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.51. Carrefour has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

