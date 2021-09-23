Bunicorn (BUNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.20 Million

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000969 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00073407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00114258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00166073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,533.17 or 0.99888882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.52 or 0.07001638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.63 or 0.00784230 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

