$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. RadNet reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. RadNet’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti increased their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In related news, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RadNet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of RadNet by 39.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 88,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of RadNet by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,928. RadNet has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38.

RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

