Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce sales of $16.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.40 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $17.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $66.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $67.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $75.70 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $77.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

CWCO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. 36,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,638. The company has a market cap of $177.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Consolidated Water by 15.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Consolidated Water by 9.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

