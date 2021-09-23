Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. Franklin Covey also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,296. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

