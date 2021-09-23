Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 986 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 2.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $25,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in PayPal by 7.4% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 189.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 42,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 63.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PYPL stock traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279.20. The stock had a trading volume of 392,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

