ARAW (ARAW) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a market capitalization of $36,024.10 and $944.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00056778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00127959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045042 BTC.

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

