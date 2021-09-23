Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

Shares of OXM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.09. 85,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,607. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.82.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.