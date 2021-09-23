Zacks: Analysts Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post sales of $385.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $103,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 553,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,255. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.