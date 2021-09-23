Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 478,378 shares of company stock valued at $373,253,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $22.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,841.27. 32,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,110. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,788.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,497.19. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,407.70 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

