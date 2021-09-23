Collective (CO2) One Day Volume Tops $36.00

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a total market cap of $390,263.61 and $36.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00056963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00128559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012770 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045028 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars.

