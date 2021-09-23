The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.440 EPS.

COO traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $439.34. The stock had a trading volume of 538,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.31. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $433.08.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,287 shares of company stock worth $37,722,232 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

