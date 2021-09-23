Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

GIL stock traded up C$0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$48.90. 488,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$25.61 and a 52 week high of C$50.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

