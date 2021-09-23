PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTCT. UBS Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $4.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.48. 1,334,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,197. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

