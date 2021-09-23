B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $41.12 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.5% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN traded up $35.33 on Thursday, reaching $3,415.38. 101,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,794. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,425.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,348.06. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

