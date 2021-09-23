Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

SVKEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF remained flat at $$13.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.09. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

