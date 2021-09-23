Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Brokerages expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will post $2.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 million and the lowest is $2.59 million. Curis posted sales of $2.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $10.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.95 million to $10.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at about $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at about $6,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.40. 692,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,401. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Curis has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $769.41 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.90.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

