Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.12

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 15060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHGVY. Cheuvreux lowered Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nordea Equity Research raised Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mowi ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.28.
Mowi ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)
Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.
