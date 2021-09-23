Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.12

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.12 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 15060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHGVY. Cheuvreux lowered Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nordea Equity Research raised Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mowi ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.