TrueDeck (TDP) Price Down 65.9% Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 65.9% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $106,126.86 and $17,394.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00056583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00128733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044986 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

