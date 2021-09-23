Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.23 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,877. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $93,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

