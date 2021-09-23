DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Achieves $3.92 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. DragonVein has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $45,814.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,626.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.59 or 0.01229288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.84 or 0.00532958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00324197 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002980 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000812 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

