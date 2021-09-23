Fulton Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Fulton Financial has increased its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fulton Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fulton Financial to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,964. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FULT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

