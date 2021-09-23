Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

NYSE:TR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 80,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,726. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of -0.11. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $58.98.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.