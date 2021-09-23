Degenerator Hits Market Capitalization of $913,535.72 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.38 or 0.00408461 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002407 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.47 or 0.00981975 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

