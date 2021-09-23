Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

NYSE CRM traded up $19.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $278.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,686 shares of company stock valued at $196,845,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

