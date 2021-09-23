Lamden (TAU) Market Capitalization Tops $9.23 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Lamden has a market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $297,960.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

