QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.77.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QTS shares. Cowen lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 741,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,300,000 after acquiring an additional 144,312 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 214,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after buying an additional 107,635 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 95,329.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,996,000 after buying an additional 937,987 shares during the last quarter.

QTS stock remained flat at $$77.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,731. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

