Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

ENRFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of ENRFF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.