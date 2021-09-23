The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

RTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of RTN stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 108 ($1.41). The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of GBX 36.39 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £826.24 million and a PE ratio of 22.71.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.