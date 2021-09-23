Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after buying an additional 728,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in MGIC Investment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 74,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.12. 1,750,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,752. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

