Patron Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Patron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $6,223.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Patron has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00056694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00128634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00012920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

