e-Money (NGM) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.05 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, e-Money has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003116 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $27.52 million and $1.05 million worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00073308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00114930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00165350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,677.87 or 0.99975945 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.83 or 0.06996933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.64 or 0.00780151 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

