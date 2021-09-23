Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 54.0% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,030. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $213.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

