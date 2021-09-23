Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 152 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,305,360,000 after purchasing an additional 329,423 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 935,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,591,000 after purchasing an additional 328,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $452.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,477. The company has a market capitalization of $200.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.