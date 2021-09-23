Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.380-$7.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.

LULU traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $431.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $437.32.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $446.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $448.32.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,835 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,305. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.