Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF)

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DCCPF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of DCC stock remained flat at $$86.15 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. DCC has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $86.15.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

