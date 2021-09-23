Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.
VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.
Shares of VRNT stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,468. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $52.70.
In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $963,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
