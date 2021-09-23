Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,468. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,122.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $963,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.