Charles Dadswell Sells 314 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, August 23rd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $433.20. 1,050,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,627. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.65 and a 200 day moving average of $439.44. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.10 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Illumina by 77.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth about $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 33.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after acquiring an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 16.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

