Paul Andrew Appleby Sells 7,930 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $1,298,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Andrew Appleby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.99. The stock had a trading volume of 467,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,094. Elastic has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.39.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price target on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,236,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Elastic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Elastic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,026,000 after buying an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after buying an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.