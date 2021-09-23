Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

