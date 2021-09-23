LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LHCG. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,924. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $160.38 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter worth $703,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in LHC Group by 68.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

