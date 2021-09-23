Analysts Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,583,000 after acquiring an additional 133,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 547,859 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 313,574 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 35.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,760,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after buying an additional 715,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,681,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after buying an additional 252,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 856,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.41.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.