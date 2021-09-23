Contrasting Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) and iHuman (NYSE:IH)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) and iHuman (NYSE:IH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00

iHuman has a consensus price target of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 454.14%. Given iHuman’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iHuman is more favorable than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Seasons Education (Cayman) -10.13% -4.25% -2.75% iHuman N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and iHuman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $43.30 million 0.89 -$4.36 million N/A N/A iHuman $81.52 million 3.08 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iHuman.

Summary

iHuman beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc. is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs. The company was founded by Peiqing Tian in March 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

