Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after acquiring an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after acquiring an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,234,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,456,000 after acquiring an additional 604,781 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,914. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average of $167.45. The stock has a market cap of $435.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

