McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after buying an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Accenture by 9.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after buying an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $2,306,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.81.

NYSE:ACN traded up $8.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $343.40. The stock had a trading volume of 140,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,879. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $345.52. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.95 and its 200-day moving average is $299.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

