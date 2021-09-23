$2.13 EPS Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.24. ePlus reported earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ePlus.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PLUS traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $110.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

