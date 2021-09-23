Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.680-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $548 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.16 million.Progress Software also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS.
Shares of PRGS stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 421,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.
