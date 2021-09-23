Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.680-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $548 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.16 million.Progress Software also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 421,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

