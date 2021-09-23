Insider Buying: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Purchases 151 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $504.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,714. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $487.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.46.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
