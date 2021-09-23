Insider Buying: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Purchases 151 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $504.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,714. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $487.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

