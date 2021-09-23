Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Sells $3,094,010.16 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $3,094,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rob Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of Switch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58.

Shares of SWCH stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $26.25. 1,376,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $27.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

