Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.0% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.25. The stock had a trading volume of 358,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,237. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $444.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

